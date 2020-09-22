Global News at 10 Saskatoon September 22 2020 11:33pm 02:23 Saskatchewan Rush prepared for uncertain future after NLL Draft The Saskatchewan Rush addressed both their present and future with their seven selections in the 2020 National Lacrosse League draft. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7352467/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7352467/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?