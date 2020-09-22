Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
September 22 2020 11:33pm
02:23

Saskatchewan Rush prepared for uncertain future after NLL Draft

The Saskatchewan Rush addressed both their present and future with their seven selections in the 2020 National Lacrosse League draft.

