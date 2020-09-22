Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 22 2020 9:12pm
02:34

Electioneering in B.C. during the time of COVID

Global’s Keith Baldrey looks at how social media skills are going to play a big role in the B.C. election campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home