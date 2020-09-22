Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 22 2020 9:04am
03:46

Quebec moves to the ‘orange zone’ of the pandemic

Now that Montreal and the Quebec City region are in the COVID-19 “orange zone”, how do we get out of it? Global’s Dan Spector asks Dr. Christopher Labos.

