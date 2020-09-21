Menu

Canada
September 21 2020 6:30pm
01:13

1 patient connected to COVID-19 outbreak at Foothills Medical Centre dies

Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses a COVID-19 outbreak at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary where one patient has died.

