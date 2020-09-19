Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 19 2020 8:26pm
01:58

Sherwood Park teens killed in Highway 21 collision remembered by friends

Friends are grieving the loss of two teens killed in a head-on crash near Fort Saskatchewan Thursday night. Nicole Stillger has more.

