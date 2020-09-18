Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 18 2020 9:18pm
01:59

BC Teachers’ Federation files submission with Labour Relations Board over health and safety concerns

The BCTF hopes the LRB can resolve teachers’ concerns about COVID-19-related health and safety issues. Richard Zussman reports.

