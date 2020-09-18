Menu

News
September 18 2020 11:52am
01:55

August 2020 Coach of the Month: Amos Ramon

A former Winnipeg Goldeye who developed a love for the community in his playing days is now developing the skills of minor baseball players in Manitoba. Global’s Marek Tkach has the story.

