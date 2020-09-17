Coronavirus: Ford, health officials say comparing social gatherings to school class sizes ‘apples to oranges’
Asked about why the limits on school classroom sizes will remain the same despite the new private indoor gatherings limits, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said comparing a school with cohorts and teacher supervision to a “wild party” is “apples and oranges.” Health Minister Christine Elliott and chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams reiterated Ford’s comments saying the two situations are “entirely different” because parties are often not monitored regarding COVID-19 regulations unlike in schools.