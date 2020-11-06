COVID-19 outbreak declared at another Cambridge elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health has declared an outbreak at another elementary school in Cambridge, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

A second positive test for the coronavirus by a student at Avenue Road Public School has been connected with the initial case that was announced involving a separate student at the school on Halloween.

Students in the involved cohort had already been dismissed and were in self-isolation.

“Public health will be contacting the classroom cohort that is in an outbreak to provide guidance on the revised self-isolation date,” the board said in a statement.

It said that no other classrooms or cohorts will be dismissed as a result of the outbreak.

“The WRDSB is working with Region of Waterloo Public Health to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in students, staff and the community,” the board said.

This is the sixth outbreak at a school in Waterloo Region, with all having occurred in Cambridge and Kitchener.

There are two other active outbreaks in the area with one involving two students at Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School and another seeing two staff members and two students contract the virus at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.