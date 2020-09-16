Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 16 2020 10:06am
04:02

Plenty of grain already in the bin as harvest moving quickly this year

Farmers have made quick progress with harvest this year. Sara Tetland with the Ministry of Agriculture joins us to discuss how good weather has helped the process.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home