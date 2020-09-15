Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
September 15 2020 3:41pm
02:46

Continuing fall-like: Sept. 15 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Cooler conditions will stick around for a couple of more days. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, Sept. 15.

