Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 14 2020 9:56pm
01:57

BCTF tells teachers to call in sick due to wildfire smoke

The B.C. Teachers Federation sent out a tweet, telling its membership to call in sick if they’re feeling any effects from the thick wildfire smoke. Richard Zussman reports

