Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 14 2020 9:05pm
02:41

Mackenzie Tour ready to tee off in 2021

COVID-19 cancelled all events on the Mackenzie Tour, so the ATB Financial Classic in Calgary will be pushed back to 2021. Kevin Karius reports.

