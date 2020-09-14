Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 14 2020 9:05pm 02:41 Mackenzie Tour ready to tee off in 2021 COVID-19 cancelled all events on the Mackenzie Tour, so the ATB Financial Classic in Calgary will be pushed back to 2021. Kevin Karius reports. Mackenzie Tour ready to tee off in 2021 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7335257/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7335257/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?