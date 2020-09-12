Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
September 12 2020 5:45pm
01:59

New Brunswick artists host outdoor show as province’s galleries remain closed

With many art galleries still closed under COVID-19 restrictions, artists are hosting their own show outdoors. Megan Yamoah brings us this story on the Olka Collective.

