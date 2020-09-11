Fire September 11 2020 7:43pm 02:18 Fire consumes home on Enoch Cree First Nation west of Edmonton Fire consumed a home on the Enoch Cree First Nation, near Highway 627 across the road from the Edmonton Corn Maze, on Friday afternoon. Firefighters respond to blaze at home on Enoch Cree Nation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7330596/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7330596/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?