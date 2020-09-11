Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
September 11 2020 3:49pm
02:30

Weekend cool down: Sept. 11 Saskatchewan weather outlook

After a warm end to the week, a cool down for the weekend. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, Sept. 11.

