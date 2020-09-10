Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 10 2020 8:10pm
01:51

Saskatoon art display marks World Suicide Prevention Day

A powerful display in Saskatoon hopes to shed light on suicide prevention in the province with artwork from a woman whose son took his own life in 2018.

