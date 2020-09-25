Federal, Sask. governments and FSIN commit to addressing suicide rates among First Nations youth

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial and federal governments, along with First Nations leaders, made a commitment Thursday to support mental health among Indigenous youth.

The three parties signed a letter of commitment, agreeing to work with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) to address the issue of suicide in Saskatchewan First Nations communities.

“First Nations youth are facing a mental health crisis and all levels of government must be committed to addressing the situation,” FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said in a press release.

“Working together we can surpass our goal of reducing youth rates to the same as non-First Nations until the rate is the lowest in Canada. We will address suicide from a holistic perspective that draws upon what we know works for our people which includes strengthening our identity and connection to our cultures, reconnecting with our elders, knowledge keepers and the land.”

The work will be tied to the FSIN Suicide Prevention Strategy, Saskatchewan’s Pillars of Life for Suicide Prevention Plan and the First Nations Mental Wellness Continuum Framework, according to the press release.

“This agreement is about creating hope: hope for the frontline workers struggling to find resources to help young people heal from depression and trauma; hope for parents wanting opportunities for their children to succeed, and hope for young people needing mental health resources, access to ceremony and cultural camps,” said portfolio holder for the health and development secretariat Vice-Chief David Pratt.

Meanwhile, the province said suicide prevention and mental health are top priorities for the Saskatchewan government.

“We are committed to working with our many partners on these pressing matters and continue to invest in programs and initiatives to help our First Nations people and all residents who need support across Saskatchewan,” said Warren Kaeding, the provincial minister responsible for rural and remote health.