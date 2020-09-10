Menu

Fire
September 10 2020 4:25pm
01:27

Crews battle flames at scrapyard south of Nanaimo

Crews from at least four municipalities were called to the Schnitzer Steel scrapyard near the Nanaimo airport to battle a large fire.

