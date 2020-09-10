Crews called to scrapyard fire near Nanaimo airport

Multiple crews were called to a large fire at a scrapyard near the Nanaimo Airport on Thursday.
Fire apparatus from at least four communities were seen at the Schnitzer Steel Canada yard on Simpson Road.
A thick column of smoke could be seen billowing from flames in a pile of wrecked vehicles.
Trending Stories
DriveBC reported that the northbound right lane of Highway 1 at Cedar Road was closed as a result of the response.
Two people escape Tsawwassen home gutted by fire
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments