Crews called to scrapyard fire near Nanaimo airport

Multiple crews were called to a large fire at a scrapyard near the Nanaimo Airport on Thursday.

Fire apparatus from at least four communities were seen at the Schnitzer Steel Canada yard on Simpson Road.

A thick column of smoke could be seen billowing from flames in a pile of wrecked vehicles.

DriveBC reported that the northbound right lane of Highway 1 at Cedar Road was closed as a result of the response.

