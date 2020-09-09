Global News Hour at 6 BC September 9 2020 10:37pm 01:13 Steven Bacon charged with murder of 16-year-old Nanaimo teen A charge of first degree murder has now been laid in connection to the death of 16-year old Makayla Chang who went missing in 2017. Catherine Urquhart has more details Charges laid in death of 16-year-old Nanaimo, B.C., girl — three years later <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7325868/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7325868/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?