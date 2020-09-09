Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 9 2020 10:37pm
01:13

Steven Bacon charged with murder of 16-year-old Nanaimo teen

A charge of first degree murder has now been laid in connection to the death of 16-year old Makayla Chang who went missing in 2017. Catherine Urquhart has more details

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home