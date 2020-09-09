Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
September 9 2020 8:17pm
01:23

Committee to consider relocating Saskatoon’s downtown yards to city’s northeast edge

Saskatoon’s standing policy committee on finance will be considering a report Monday that recommends the relocation of the city’s downtown yards.

