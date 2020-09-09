Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
September 9 2020 4:45pm
01:50

22-year-old enters race for mayor’s office in Halifax

Max Taylor, who is known for his Tik Toks, has entered the race for mayor. And as Graeme Benjamin reports, he says his focus is on getting out the vote.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home