Canada
September 9 2020 4:38pm
02:00

Some Nova Scotians worried not all long-term homes will implement changes

The province is allowing homes to welcome designated caregivers for residents. But as Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, it’s not clear if all homes will implement the changes.

