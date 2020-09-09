Canada September 9 2020 4:38pm 02:00 Some Nova Scotians worried not all long-term homes will implement changes The province is allowing homes to welcome designated caregivers for residents. But as Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, it’s not clear if all homes will implement the changes. Families concerned long-term caregiver changes won’t be implemented, and N.S. can’t enforce them <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7324882/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7324882/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?