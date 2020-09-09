Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 9 2020 10:34am
04:15

Schools in B.C. prepare to reopen their doors to in-class learning

As B.C. students prepare to head back to the classroom we hear from BCTF President Teri Mooring about the ongoing concerns and challenges of teaching during a pandemic.

