RCMP issue public reminder: Speed limits for school zones back in effect

Police in the Okanagan and Shuswap are reminding the public that speed limits in school zones are back in effect.

From Salmon Arm to Osoyoos, students will be returning to school on Thursday and Friday, though teachers and staff went back to work on Tuesday.

Police say school zones will be enforced, with fines starting at $196.

Notably, times vary when the 30 km/h speed limits begin.

For example, in the Central Okanagan, school zone speed limits start at 7:30 a.m., and run until 5 p.m. on school days.

But in the North Okanagan Shuswap (School District 83), school zone speed limits start at 7 a.m., and run until 5 p.m.

Regardless when they start, police are asking motorists to pay attention when driving near schools.

“Return to school and traffic safety are top priorities for the RCMP,” said Const. James Grandy.

“We can all take preventative measures to make sure children are safe when walking to and from school.”

“Motorists are also reminded that they must stop for school buses displaying flashing red lights while picking up and dropping off students,” added Kelowna RCMP.

“Failure to do so puts students and other motorists in needless danger and can lead to tragic outcomes.”

Police are also reminding students to be safe pedestrians and to do the following:

Use crosswalks when crossing streets.

Ensure motorists see you before entering the roadway.

When possible, wear highly visible clothing.

Walk your bike across intersections and crosswalks.

Use bike lanes when available;

Before crossing, always look both ways.

Stay unplugged while walking. Leave electronic devices alone and pay attention to your surroundings.

“We are excited to welcome all the staff and students back to our area schools,” said Cpl. Mike Kube.

“We will be working hard to help make this a safe and welcoming transition into the new school year.”

