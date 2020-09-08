Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 8 2020 9:29pm
02:03

Vancouver business shutting down because of crime

The owner of a restaurant in downtown Vancouver says he’s shutting down because crime is out of control in his neighbourhood. Rumina Daya reports.

