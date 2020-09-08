Menu

Cabbage Patch Kimchi
September 8 2020 7:47am
07:12

Foodie Tuesday: Cabbage Patch Kimchi

Fermented foods can add a kick to any meal and are packed with nutrition and health benefits. Halifax native, Jessie Palmer, has turned love for kimchi into a successful local business.

