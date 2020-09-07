Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 7 2020 9:08pm
02:02

Surrey senior at a loss after runaway RV crashes into his house

A Surrey senior is wondering what he’ll do after a bizarre accident left him homeless, and the possible target of looters. Ted Field reports.

