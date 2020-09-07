Global News at Noon BC September 7 2020 5:42pm 00:45 Orca who carried dead calf in B.C. waters gives birth again An endangered orca known as J35, that once carried her dead calf around B.C. waters in 2018 for 17 days, has given birth again. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7320564/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7320564/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?