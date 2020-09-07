Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
September 7 2020 5:42pm
00:45

Orca who carried dead calf in B.C. waters gives birth again

An endangered orca known as J35, that once carried her dead calf around B.C. waters in 2018 for 17 days, has given birth again.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home