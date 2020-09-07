Menu

Canada
September 7 2020 5:44pm
02:09

Montreal woman grows banana trees in her yard

A woman in Montreal is embracing urban gardening in a different way — by growing bananas in her yard all year round. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

