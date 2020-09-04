Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 4 2020 7:00pm
02:46

Shaping Saskatchewan: Mark Arcand

Chief Mark Arcand says he couldn’t do his job as head of the Saskatoon Tribal Council without the help of his family. Chris Carr learns more about how Arcand is Shaping Saskatchewan.

