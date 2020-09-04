Global News Morning BC September 4 2020 4:13pm 03:50 Latest job numbers indicate Canada’s economy on the rebound Added jobs and lower unemployment. Finally some good news on the economic front. Ken Peacock with the BC Business Council breaks down the August job numbers. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317192/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317192/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?