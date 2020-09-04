Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 4 2020 10:52am
03:56

Setting up your home for the unique school year

Whether your kids are in the classroom or learning from home, Maureen Dennis has the “momschooling 101” for preparing your space for education ahead of the start of the school year.

