WRDSB to inform high school students which cohort they are in next week

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board says high school students won’t learn until next week whether they will be in Cohort A or Cohort B.

“We appreciate that families are very anxious to receive this information and acknowledge the frustration families and students are experiencing as we finalize student timetables and determine who is part of Cohort A and Cohort B,” the board said in a statement late Thursday.

Read more: Waterloo Catholic District School Board pushes back start of year for high school kids

“School staff are working hard to deliver accurate information to ensure the start to the 2020-2021 school year runs smoothly.”

On Monday, the WRDSB announced it would be delaying the start of the school year with Grade 9 students will have two days of orientation beginning on Sept. 9.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo Region District School Board delays start of school year

On Sept. 11, Cohort A will start their school year while Cohort B will attend school the following Monday.

The morning session of our 1st PD day just wrapped up with our Principal, Mr Klinck. Staff are learning about health & safety measures, COVID-19 signage and general expectations this morning. #HuskiesPullingTogether #WeAreWRDSB pic.twitter.com/kE3WfDMXC3 — Huron Heights S. S. (@HHSSHuskies) September 1, 2020

The students who don’t arrive on buses will learn which cohort they are in the day before classes are set to begin so Grade 9s will find out on Tuesday and those in the upper grades will be informed on Thursday.

Students who are bused to school can see which cohort they belong to through the Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region website.

Story continues below advertisement