Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
EF Scale
September 3 2020 5:09pm
02:25

Video of storm in Fort St. John, B.C.

The storm occurred late August in Fort St. John, and featured pelting rain and lightning plus a tornado that was up to 80 metres wide with 130 km/h winds.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home