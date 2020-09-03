Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

B.C. storm included tornado, 130 km/h winds, says Environment Canada

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 5:45 pm
Video of storm scene in Fort St. John, B.C.
The storm occurred late August in Fort St. John, and featured pelting rain and lightning plus a tornado that was up to 80 metres wide with 130 km/h winds.

With rain pouring down and lightning streaking overhead, a B.C. woman captured video of a storm last month that spawned a tornado.

The video clip was taken near Fort St. John from inside a moving vehicle on the evening of Friday, Aug. 21.

Scenes show dark grey, low-lying clouds, with pelting rain and howling winds.

Story continues below advertisement

As the two-minute clip progresses, some clouds can be seen gathering into funnel-like clouds.

Read more: Tornado touches down in southwestern Manitoba; storm cleanup begins in Brandon

The video doesn’t show an actual funnel, and those funnel-like clouds are pannus or scud clouds.

Witnesses reported trees being blown sideways, shingles being ripped from roofs and fences flattened.

Has Ontario become a hot spot for tornadoes?
Has Ontario become a hot spot for tornadoes?

On Wednesday, Environment Canada confirmed that the weather event did, indeed, include a tornado.

“Environment and Climate Change Canada received several reports of tornado damage,” said the weather agency.

“Damages included damage to homes, vehicles and other property. This tornado has been given a rating of EF0 with a track three kilometres long and up to 80 meters wide. Wind speeds were estimated up to 130 km/h.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Enhanced Fujita scale for tornado damage goes from F0 to F5, with the zero rating having winds between 40 and 85 miles per hour (136 km/h).

The next scale has winds from 73 to 112 mph (180 km/h), leading up to F5, which tops out at 261-317 mph (510 km/h).

Calls to upgrade Canada’s tornado warning system
Calls to upgrade Canada’s tornado warning system

Environment Canada noted that a remote damage survey was done in collaboration with the Northern Tornadoes Project, which determined the rating of the tornado’s strength.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency said meteorologists are seeking pictures of this tornado and damage. Should you have any information regarding the tornado, you are asked to call 1-800-239-0484 or email them at BCStorm@Canada.ca.

Tornado in western Manitoba kills 2 people, injures 1
Tornado in western Manitoba kills 2 people, injures 1
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaBCTornadobc stormnorthern BCFort St. JohnEnhanced Fujita Scaletornado scale
Flyers
More weekly flyers