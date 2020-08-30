Western University team confirms tornado touchdown in Point Clarke

The team at Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Point Clark, Ont., Friday night.
Officials say it happened around 10:15 p.m.
The tornado had a maximum wind speed of 130 km/h, a length of 300 metres, and a width of 80 metres.
EF0 refers to a tornado with wind speeds between 105 and 137 km/h. An EF0 tornado is capable of causing light damage.
The NTP says the twister came off Lake Huron, sending trees falling in multiple directions, including some on top of houses.
This is not the first tornado the NTP has reported this summer.
In mid-July, the team had determined that a total of six tornadoes touched down in the London region amid severe thunderstorms.
The NTP said an EF0 tornado touched down near Belmont, while two EF1 tornadoes touched down north of Lucan and in Beachville, west of Woodstock.
An EF1 tornado has a higher wind speed between 138 and 177 km/h, and can cause moderate damage.
The tornado near Lucan also produced a larger EF0 downburst.
— With files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick
