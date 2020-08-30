Western University team confirms tornado touchdown in Point Clarke

Send this page to someone via email

The team at Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Point Clark, Ont., Friday night.

Officials say it happened around 10:15 p.m.

The tornado had a maximum wind speed of 130 km/h, a length of 300 metres, and a width of 80 metres.

EF0 refers to a tornado with wind speeds between 105 and 137 km/h. An EF0 tornado is capable of causing light damage.

The NTP says the twister came off Lake Huron, sending trees falling in multiple directions, including some on top of houses.

The @westernuNTP team has confirmed an EF0 tornado in Point Clark, ON, from Friday at 10:15 PM. Max wind speed 130 km/h, path length 300 m, path width 80 m. The tornado came off Lake Huron sending trees falling in multiple directions, some on top of houses (see images). #onstorm pic.twitter.com/xg1oY6usM1 — Northern Tornadoes Project (@westernuNTP) August 30, 2020

This is not the first tornado the NTP has reported this summer.

In mid-July, the team had determined that a total of six tornadoes touched down in the London region amid severe thunderstorms.

The NTP said an EF0 tornado touched down near Belmont, while two EF1 tornadoes touched down north of Lucan and in Beachville, west of Woodstock.

An EF1 tornado has a higher wind speed between 138 and 177 km/h, and can cause moderate damage.

The tornado near Lucan also produced a larger EF0 downburst.

— With files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick

The @westernuNTP survey team will be investigating the damage in the Point Clark / Huron-Kinloss Township area today. Reports of more than just trees down. Giving the atmospheric environment last night, possible it was a tornado. #onstorm https://t.co/NbwVXwtdXu — Northern Tornadoes Project (@westernuNTP) August 29, 2020

