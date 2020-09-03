Back to School September 3 2020 3:00pm 02:32 Premier John Horgan says province’s school plan remains flexible Premier John Horgan told reporters on Thursday the school restart plan is just the beginning and the province is willing to adjust to keep kids, teachers and staff safe. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7314681/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7314681/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?