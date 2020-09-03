The Morning Show September 3 2020 10:59am 06:00 ‘Real Housewives of New York’s’ Luann De Lesseps on the show’s season finale The “Real Housewives of New York” cast member Luann De Lesseps joins the The Morning Show to talk RHONY season finale and her new single “Viva La Diva.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7313953/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7313953/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?