The Morning Show
September 3 2020 10:55am
04:48

At 43, this Ottawa man decided to go back to school

Penu Chalykoff, a 43-year-old father from Ottawa, talks about why he decided to back to school at Algonquin College after working in the retail industry for two decades.

