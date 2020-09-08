Menu

Pandemic
September 8 2020 12:00am
00:29

‘You’ve got to be passionate’: Why putting heart into this new Winnipeg business paid off

These Winnipeggers saw small business owners in Manitoba struggling to connect with customers during the pandemic. So they started a website to fix that.

