Overnight shooting outside bakery a ‘targeted event’ which appears to be ‘gang-related’: Toronto Police

Toronto Police 13th division superintendent Shaun Narine provided an update on Wednesday on a shooting that happened overnight Tuesday, leaving six people injured outside a bakery. Narine said there was a group of six people huddled under an alcove to shelter from the rain when a vehicle drove past, made a U-turn and the occupants opened fire. He said that it is being investigated as a gang-related, targeted event and while police are unable to say who in the group was targeted, it’s fair to say some in the crowd were completely innocent and had no connection to the shooting beyond being innocent bystanders. Five of the six people wounded in the shooting have since been released from hospital.