Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 1 2020 8:15pm
01:43

Central Edmonton church fire damages pegged at $350,000

A fire at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of the First Peoples church in central Edmonton caused about $350,000 in damage over the weekend. Vinesh Pratap has more on what caused it.

