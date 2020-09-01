Menu

Central Edmonton church fire damages pegged at $350,000

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 11:41 am
Fire crews on scene at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Fire crews on scene at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Les Knight / Global News

A fire at a central Edmonton church over the weekend caused about $350,000 in damages.

Edmonton fire crews were called just after 2 p.m. Sunday to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of the First Peoples, located in the McCauley neighbourhood in the area of 108 Avenue and 96 Street.

The person who called 911 reported seeing flames coming out of the back door and second floor of the church, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Read more: Crews respond to fire at central Edmonton church

The fire was brought under control by 5:17 p.m. and fully extinguished by 9:14 p.m., EFRS said in a statement Tuesday.

Trending Stories

The investigation into the fire determined the blaze started on the ground floor of the building and spread into the walls and ceiling.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson with EFRS said Tuesday that the fire started on the counter in the corner of a room, “when smoldering or non-extinguished components from a ceremonial smudging process were improperly discarded into a metal coffee can that was partially full of cedar/herbs and other combustibles.”

Total damages are pegged at $350,000 — $300,000 to the structure and $50,000 to contents.

No injuries were reported.

