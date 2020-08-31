Menu

Health
August 31 2020 6:58pm
03:44

Dr. Bonnie Henry provides Monday COVID-19 numbers for the province of B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provided an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

