Health August 31 2020 6:58pm 03:44 Dr. Bonnie Henry provides Monday COVID-19 numbers for the province of B.C. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provided an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. B.C. records 294 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths over three days, as active cases top 1,100 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7308836/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7308836/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?