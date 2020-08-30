deadly crash August 30 2020 10:11pm 01:39 A 35 year old Ladysmith woman is killed after a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island. A driver fled the scene of Saturday’s crash at Oyster Bay, near Ladysmith. Kristen Robinson reports. RCMP say hit-and-run driver stole vehicle to flee fatal Vancouver Island crash <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307158/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307158/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?