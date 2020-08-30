Menu

deadly crash
August 30 2020 10:11pm
01:39

A 35 year old Ladysmith woman is killed after a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island.

A driver fled the scene of Saturday’s crash at Oyster Bay, near Ladysmith. Kristen Robinson reports.

