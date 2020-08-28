Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 28 2020 6:25pm
01:48

Canadian lumber shortage puts strain on building industry

Anyone looking to renovate their home is likely to face supply shortages and delays. Contractors across the country are warning of a lumber shortage. Albert Delitala reports.

