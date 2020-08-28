Menu

Jacob Blake
August 28 2020 10:46am
04:52

Kelly Butler on sports boycotts

“Hold people accountable. Take action.”
We talked with former pro-football player Kelly Butler about athletes using their platform to speak out in the wake of the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake.

