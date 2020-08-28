Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 28 2020 8:55am
04:41

Discovering Montreal’s newest comedy festival

A new comedy festival in Montreal is running until September sixth and featuring over a hundred comedians. Global’s Laura Casella sits down with one of them, and the Montreal Comedy Series’s producer.

